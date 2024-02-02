Taiwan headline news
02/02/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Han, Chiang elected as Legislature's speaker, deputy speaker
@China Times: Han and Chiang of the KMT take helm of Legislature
@Liberty Times: U.S. House, Senate foreign affairs committees condemn Beijing for damaging cross-strait status quo
@Economic Daily News: Interest rate cut not likely in March: Powell
@Commercial Times: U.S. stocks remain optimistic even as Powell pours cold water on investors
@Taipei Times: Taiwan, Eswatini reaffirm solid ties
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.51%02/02/2024 02:35 PM
- Politics
U.S. State Department critical of China's modified M503 flight path02/02/2024 12:34 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/02/2024 10:34 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading02/02/2024 10:24 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher02/02/2024 09:12 AM