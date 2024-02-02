Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/02/2024 10:34 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Han, Chiang elected as Legislature's speaker, deputy speaker

@China Times: Han and Chiang of the KMT take helm of Legislature

@Liberty Times: U.S. House, Senate foreign affairs committees condemn Beijing for damaging cross-strait status quo

@Economic Daily News: Interest rate cut not likely in March: Powell

@Commercial Times: U.S. stocks remain optimistic even as Powell pours cold water on investors

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, Eswatini reaffirm solid ties

Enditem/ls

Related News
KMT wins speakership, deputy speakership in newly sworn-in LegislatureU.S. State Department critical of China's modified M503 flight pathTaiwan, Eswatini sign joint declaration reaffirming diplomatic ties
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.202