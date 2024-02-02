To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Han, Chiang elected as Legislature's speaker, deputy speaker

@China Times: Han and Chiang of the KMT take helm of Legislature

@Liberty Times: U.S. House, Senate foreign affairs committees condemn Beijing for damaging cross-strait status quo

@Economic Daily News: Interest rate cut not likely in March: Powell

@Commercial Times: U.S. stocks remain optimistic even as Powell pours cold water on investors

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, Eswatini reaffirm solid ties

