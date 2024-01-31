Travelers should arrive 3 hours early during LNY: Taoyuan Airport

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) Taoyuan International Airport has suggested travelers arrive at least three hours before their flight during the Lunar New Year holiday period because the airport is expected to be very busy.

The airport said in a statement released Wednesday that total passenger traffic could reach 1.16 million from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15, and that peak time will be between Feb. 8 (the day before New Year's Eve) and Feb. 11, as well as on Feb. 13, with daily passengers estimated to exceed 130,000.

It added that peak hours during the holiday period will be between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Terminal 1, and 7-9 a.m. and 10-11 p.m. at Terminal 2.

According to the airport, 210 extra flights will operate during the holiday period.

In addition to arriving three hours early, the airport also suggested travelers remove all hats, jackets, and belts before going through security to reduce waiting time.

It added that emptying water bottles and taking out laptops beforehand can also help cut the time spent in queues.

The airport also reminded travelers in the statement that power banks are only allowed in carry-ons and that one person can only bring one lighter, which must also be placed in carry-on luggage.

In addition, travelers can check in online before arriving at the airport to save time. Those taking the airport metro can also check in at A1 Taipei Main Station or A3 New Taipei Industrial Park up until three hours before their flight's scheduled departure time, the airport said.