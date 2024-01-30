Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

01/30/2024 10:19 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Jan. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cabinet approves Taichung Metro's proposed Blue Line

@China Times: Legislative speaker, vice speaker elections head into home stretch

@Liberty Times: Cabinet approves Taichung Metro's proposed Blue Line

@Economic Daily News: UBS forecasts Taiex will top 19,000 points this year

@Commercial Times: Supermicro expected to post excellent financial results; Taiwanese suppliers to get a boost

@Taipei Times: Itu Aba dredging completed, CGA says

Enditem/ls

Related News
MOTC approves Taichung Metro's proposed Blue LineCoast Guard confirms completion of Taiping Island wharf upgrades
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.46