Taiwan headline news
01/30/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Jan. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cabinet approves Taichung Metro's proposed Blue Line
@China Times: Legislative speaker, vice speaker elections head into home stretch
@Liberty Times: Cabinet approves Taichung Metro's proposed Blue Line
@Economic Daily News: UBS forecasts Taiex will top 19,000 points this year
@Commercial Times: Supermicro expected to post excellent financial results; Taiwanese suppliers to get a boost
@Taipei Times: Itu Aba dredging completed, CGA says
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
As EU suspends WTO case against China, Taiwan condemns Beijing01/30/2024 01:32 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading01/30/2024 10:31 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/30/2024 10:19 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower01/30/2024 09:13 AM
- Society
Taiwan Railway Union cancels Lunar New Year holiday strike plan01/29/2024 10:51 PM