01/29/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT's legislative speaker, vice speaker candidates to hold closed-door meeting with TPP caucus today
@China Times: EVA Air pilots drop strike plan
@Liberty Times: Lai pledges to proactively tackle youth issues
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's fabs in Japan, U.S. deliver good news
@Commercial Times: AI-related stocks in focus in final 6 trading days before Lunar New Year holiday
@Taipei Times: Beijing a 'troublemaker,' ministry says
