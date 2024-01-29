Focus Taiwan App
01/29/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT's legislative speaker, vice speaker candidates to hold closed-door meeting with TPP caucus today

@China Times: EVA Air pilots drop strike plan

@Liberty Times: Lai pledges to proactively tackle youth issues

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's fabs in Japan, U.S. deliver good news

@Commercial Times: AI-related stocks in focus in final 6 trading days before Lunar New Year holiday

@Taipei Times: Beijing a 'troublemaker,' ministry says

