Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Magnitude 5.2, 4.9 earthquakes strike eastern Taiwan

01/29/2024 08:32 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Two earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 4.9 in magnitude struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 2:11 a.m. on Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

The epicenters of the temblors were located in the Hualien's Wanrung Township, 50.7-52.5 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 5-13 km, the agency's Seismology Center said.

The earthquakes' intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, were highest in Hualien's Kuangfu Township, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quakes also measured a 3 in parts of Hualien and Nantou counties, according to the report.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.21