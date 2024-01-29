Magnitude 5.2, 4.9 earthquakes strike eastern Taiwan
01/29/2024 08:32 AM
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Two earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 4.9 in magnitude struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 2:11 a.m. on Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration.
The epicenters of the temblors were located in the Hualien's Wanrung Township, 50.7-52.5 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 5-13 km, the agency's Seismology Center said.
The earthquakes' intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, were highest in Hualien's Kuangfu Township, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quakes also measured a 3 in parts of Hualien and Nantou counties, according to the report.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
