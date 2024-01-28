Ministry warns of poor air quality due to pollutants from China

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) The Ministry of Environment (MOENV) cautioned of poor air quality in western Taiwan and outlying counties on Sunday due to air pollutants carried by seasonal winds from China.

The level of fine particles 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter (PM2.5) led to a "red" warning, the third highest on Taiwan's six-level air quality index (AQI) scale, being issued in Kinmen and Matsu, meaning people are advised not to go outside, according to the MOENV.

Matsu is a group of islands in Taiwan's Lienchang County. Matsu and Kinmen are located off the southeastern coastline of China.

An "orange" warning has also been issued for outlying Penghu County and western Taiwan, which means the unhealthy air quality could impact the elderly, children, and people with cardiac or respiratory conditions.

Air quality is expected to improve in the next few days, but may still be poor in areas south of Yunlin County, as the wind direction changes from northeast to east to southeast, which is expected to hinder the dispersal of pollutants, the ministry said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/kb