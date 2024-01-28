Ministry warns of poor air quality due to pollutants from China
Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) The Ministry of Environment (MOENV) cautioned of poor air quality in western Taiwan and outlying counties on Sunday due to air pollutants carried by seasonal winds from China.
The level of fine particles 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter (PM2.5) led to a "red" warning, the third highest on Taiwan's six-level air quality index (AQI) scale, being issued in Kinmen and Matsu, meaning people are advised not to go outside, according to the MOENV.
Matsu is a group of islands in Taiwan's Lienchang County. Matsu and Kinmen are located off the southeastern coastline of China.
An "orange" warning has also been issued for outlying Penghu County and western Taiwan, which means the unhealthy air quality could impact the elderly, children, and people with cardiac or respiratory conditions.
Air quality is expected to improve in the next few days, but may still be poor in areas south of Yunlin County, as the wind direction changes from northeast to east to southeast, which is expected to hinder the dispersal of pollutants, the ministry said.
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan thanks U.S. for supporting cross-strait peace at Sullivan-Wang meet01/28/2024 04:37 PM
- Society
Ministry warns of poor air quality due to pollutants from China01/28/2024 04:01 PM
- Sports
Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open women's doubles title01/28/2024 03:38 PM
- Society
Warmer, sunnier weather forecast for Taiwan next week01/28/2024 11:27 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/28/2024 10:35 AM