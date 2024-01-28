Taiwan headline news
01/28/2024 10:35 AM
Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Aerial view shows drifting sand accumulating near 3rd LNG receiving terminal
@China Times: Wang Yi: Taiwan independence biggest risk to cross-strait peace
@Liberty Times: Taipower, CPC get equipment to fend off drone attacks
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks attract big players through Lunar New Year
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks eyed by institutional investors bullish ahead of Lunar New Year market closing
@Taipei Times: MOFA dismisses worries over Tuvalu
