01/28/2024 10:35 AM
Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Aerial view shows drifting sand accumulating near 3rd LNG receiving terminal

@China Times: Wang Yi: Taiwan independence biggest risk to cross-strait peace

@Liberty Times: Taipower, CPC get equipment to fend off drone attacks

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks attract big players through Lunar New Year

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks eyed by institutional investors bullish ahead of Lunar New Year market closing

@Taipei Times: MOFA dismisses worries over Tuvalu

