Temperatures in Taiwan forecast to climb throughout next week

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan will climb over next week, with central and southern regions likely to see highs rise to 30 degrees Celsius next Thursday and Friday, Central Weather Administration forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said Friday.

Speaking with CNA, Yeh said Taiwan will still experience the effects of northeasterly winds over the weekend, with northern and northeastern parts of the island to see cloudy weather.

Central and southern Taiwan, meanwhile, will most likely see sunny to cloudy skies, while windward facing locations in the northern coastal areas and the eastern half of Taiwan could potentially get some rain.

By nightfall Saturday, moisture from southern China will pass through Taiwan, bringing sporadic rainfall to northern and south-central Taiwan, Yeh said.

Temperatures in the north will climb one to two degrees on Saturday, reaching between 15 and 16 degrees, while central and southern Taiwan could experience highs ranging between 20 to 25 degrees.

Hualien and Taitung counties in the east will observe temperatures from 19 to 23 degrees, Yeh added.

On Sunday, however, a cold high pressure system will arrive in Taiwan, dropping the mercury slightly in the northeastern areas.

Yeh said that over the next two days, high peaks on Taiwan's tall mountains could experience snowfall, but only very sporadically.

Peaks that are more than 3,000 meters tall in the central and northern parts of Taiwan could stand chances of experiencing snowfall between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Yeh added.

After Monday, Taiwan will begin to experience weather patterns affected by easterly winds, meaning windward locations in the country should be aware of potential rainfall.

Central and southern Taiwan as well as the outlying Matsu Islands might experience foggy weather next Tuesday, according to Yeh.

Additionally, with the mercury forecasted to gradually climb on a daily basis starting Monday, temperature highs all around Taiwan could reach between 25 and 26 degrees from next Thursday and Friday, with central and southern Taiwan to see temperatures as high as 30 degrees.