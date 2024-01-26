Electronic device detection dog aids criminal investigations: CIB

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) Taiwan's first electronic storage device detection dog (K9 ESD), "Wafer," has helped in three major crime cases, according to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) at a press conference in Taipei Friday, which also marked Wafer's first public appearance.

Since arriving in Taiwan in August 2023, Wafer has found hidden devices belonging to the main suspect in a methamphetamine bust, as well as other devices that helped an investigation into election gambling in December and a scam gang and money-laundering case, the CIB said.

A K9 ESD is trained to sniff out the chemical substance triphenylphosphine oxide (TPPO), which is found in electronic storage devices such as cellphones, hard drives, flash drives, or cold wallets for cryptocurrency, which often contain illegal content and evidence of criminal activity, according to the CIB.

At investigation scenes, Wafer reacts to confirm the locations of storage devices, the CIB said, adding that since its arrival, the sniffer dog has helped police find cellphones and tablets hidden in bedside cabinets and closets by crime ring members.

Wafer was donated to Taiwan's police force by the U.S.-based non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), which is dedicated to fighting human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Wafer, Taiwan's first electronic storage device detection dog, poses for a photo Friday. CNA photo Jan. 26, 2024

Nate Davis, vice chair of the O.U.R. Asian division, said emerging forms of crime require the police adopt new equipment and approaches, and Wafer can help detect electronic devices, giving investigators access to any criminal information stored on them.

Lee Kun-ta (李昆達), a researcher in the CIB International Criminal Affairs Division, said officers at the National Police Agency's Third Special Police Corps underwent training in the United States after coordinating with the Homeland Security Investigations and the O.U.R. in July 2023.

Wafer was brought to Taiwan to support law enforcement in August that year.

Davis told the press that the O.U.R. decided to donate a K9 ESD to Taiwan because the country works hard to fight human trafficking.

Wafer was named as a nod to Taiwan's semiconductor industry, he added.