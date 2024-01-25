Four indicted for illegally hiring migrant workers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) Four people have been indicted for allegedly collecting up to NT$25 million (US$798,643) in illegal brokerage fees from migrant workers since 2020, the Yunlin District Prosecutors Office said Thursday.

An investigation, launched last year following a tip-off from the National Immigration Agency's Keelung brigade, led to two Taiwanese men, surnamed Wang (王) and Wei (魏), as well as a Vietnamese woman surnamed Nguyễn (阮) and her boyfriend being charged with violating the Employment Service Act, document forgery, and fraud, the prosecutors office said.

The four were found to have recruited and brought about 100 Vietnamese migrant workers into Taiwan, which resulted in NT$25 million of illegal gains, according to prosecutors' statistics.

Wang and Wei were found to have established two labor brokerage firms, while Nguyễn was found to have served as business manager, and her boyfriend was found to have been involved in the day-to-day management of the workers, it said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Wang, Wei, Nguyễn and 10 other individuals were found to have established 10 shell firms using fake documents. They served as the nominal heads of the companies and falsely reported the number of their workers with labor insurance coverage to increase their migrant worker hiring quota.

The 10 individuals who cooperated with them were all given deferred prosecution, according to the statement.

The Vietnamese workers came to Taiwan after receiving their employment permits but worked in locations different from those stated on their labor contracts. Each also paid an NT$100,000 brokerage fee, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that those recruited had believed the process they were undergoing was legal.