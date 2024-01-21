Taiwan headline news
01/21/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, Jan. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Long way to go for special medical treatment needs patients
@China Times: Taichung MRT blue line set to be approved by end of January prior to Lai's inauguration
@Liberty Times: You Si-kun: There would be no China interference if I serve as legislative speaker
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks locked by institutional investors set to surge
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks eyed by institutional investors on back of fundamentals
@Taipei Times: Missile command to be set up this year
