Cold front could bring snowfall across mountainous areas in Taiwan

Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) Mountainous areas across Taiwan could see snowfall with the arrival of a powerful cold front on Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There is a chance of snow at elevations above 1,000 meters in the north on Monday, and above 2,500 meters in central, southern and eastern parts of the country on Tuesday, the CWA said Saturday.

In Yilan County, the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, which at its highest point sits 1,900 meters above sea level, could likely see temperatures drop below freezing on Monday, the Yilan branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said.

Currently, accommodation in the Taipingshan area from Jan. 22-25 has all been booked, the branch office said.

Due to the high chance of dense fog, visitors will be prohibited from entering the recreation area from 2 p.m. Monday, it said.

While Taipingshan is normally scheduled to open to visitors at 4 a.m., it will only open after the roads leading to the park are cleared of ice in the event of any.

Additionally, the park will also only allow 1,000 vehicles daily, it said.

Meanwhile, the agency's Nantou branch said a section of Provincial Highway No. 14A, which goes to Hehuanshan, will likely be closed to motorists at night if there is snow and will reopen in the morning depending on conditions.