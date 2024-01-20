Rain, wind, low temperatures loom as cold front approaches Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) Sporadic showers, high winds and a drop in the mercury are expected across Taiwan over the next few days as a cold front approaches, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.

In northern Taiwan, the temperature drop was forecast to be slight during the day on Saturday, with highs remaining at around 20-21 degrees Celsius, but by nighttime, the mercury was expected to fall to 16 degrees, the CWA said.

A sharp drop in temperatures can also be expected in central and southern areas of the country, the agency said, forecasting daytime highs of 24-28 degrees and nighttime lows of 17-19 degrees.

The approaching weather front will also bring high winds to open coastal regions, from Taoyuan to Tainan, as well as to the outlying Lanyu, Ludao and Penghu islands, where gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour can be expected on Saturday evening, the CWA said.

On Sunday, temperatures will continue to drop, and by Tuesday and Wednesday the mercury will plummet to lows of 7-9 degrees in areas north of Tainan and to 9-12 degrees in other parts of the country, the CWA has forecast.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), the weather will be become increasingly cold from Sunday to Thursday, with some low-lying areas experiencing lows of around 5 degrees.

The CWA has forecast snow at elevations above 1,000 meters in northern Taiwan on Monday and above 2,500 meters in central, southern and eastern areas on Tuesday. Icy roads and rime ice can also be expected in the areas of snowfall, the agency said.

On Monday and Tuesday, rain is also forecast for northern, central, eastern regions as well as mountainous areas in the south, according to the CWA.

Meanwhile, an "orange" air quality alert has been issued for Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County, indicating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and people with cardiac or respiratory conditions. People in those groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities, the Ministry of Environment said Saturday.