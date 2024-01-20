To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipower incurs NT$382.0 billion in accumulated losses; electricity rates likely to rise for 3rd straight year

@China Times: You Si-kun urges cooperation between green, white camps on legislative speaker vote

@Liberty Times: Lai calls for unity in Taiwan in people's interests

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to move higher as they have become technically healthier and enjoyed sound fundamentals

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks likely to rise on foreign, local institutional buying

@Taipei Times: China to sustain disinformation: report

Enditem/pc