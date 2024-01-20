Taiwan headline news
01/20/2024 11:11 AM
Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipower incurs NT$382.0 billion in accumulated losses; electricity rates likely to rise for 3rd straight year
@China Times: You Si-kun urges cooperation between green, white camps on legislative speaker vote
@Liberty Times: Lai calls for unity in Taiwan in people's interests
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to move higher as they have become technically healthier and enjoyed sound fundamentals
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks likely to rise on foreign, local institutional buying
@Taipei Times: China to sustain disinformation: report
