Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT's Han Kuo-yu, Johnny Chiang to run for speaker, vice speaker of Legislature

@China Times: Investigation Bureau sets up cognitive warfare research center

@Liberty Times: Iowa sues TikTok for allegedly misleading parents about inappropriate content

@Economic Daily News: TSMC unveils remarkable financial forecast; ADR soars

@Commercial Times: TSMC's 2024 sales growth forecast at 25%

@Taipei Times: Majority identify as Taiwanese: Pew

