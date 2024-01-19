Taiwan headline news
01/19/2024 10:06 AM
Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT's Han Kuo-yu, Johnny Chiang to run for speaker, vice speaker of Legislature
@China Times: Investigation Bureau sets up cognitive warfare research center
@Liberty Times: Iowa sues TikTok for allegedly misleading parents about inappropriate content
@Economic Daily News: TSMC unveils remarkable financial forecast; ADR soars
@Commercial Times: TSMC's 2024 sales growth forecast at 25%
@Taipei Times: Majority identify as Taiwanese: Pew
