Yunlin farm hit by avian flu, 1,477 geese culled

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) A goose farm in Yunlin was confirmed Thursday to have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus, leading to the culling of 1,477 geese, according to the county's Animal Disease Control Center.

Inspections were carried out after the farm in Dongshih Township reported to authorities on Jan. 14 that its geese had died in an abnormal manner, the center said.

The culling began immediately after results of sample testing confirmed on Thursday that the farm's geese had been infected with the H5N1 virus, according to the center.

It was the second case of avian flu reported in Dongshih since January this year, with the other being a chicken farm, where 19,100 birds were recently culled.

The two farms are situated just 1 kilometer apart, the center said, suspecting that the two cases are linked.

Liao Pei-chih (廖培志), head of the Yunlin center, said the risk of poultry farms being exposed to H5N1 brought by migratory birds is relatively high.

Farm operators should take action to reduce the risk, such as by tightening access to their farms and enhancing disinfection of personnel and vehicles traveling to and from the farms, Liao said.