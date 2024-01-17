Taiwan shares open lower
01/17/2024 09:17 AM
Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 5.29 points at 17,341.58 Wednesday on turnover of NT$3.127 billion (US$99.42 million).
