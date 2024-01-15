Greater Taipei set to raise taxi fares during Lunar New Year period

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) Fares for taxi rides in the Greater Taipei area are set to increase for a 10-day period during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, the New Taipei City government said Monday.

Starting at midnight on Feb. 5 until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14, taxi passengers in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung will pay an additional NT$30 (US$0.96) per ride, according to New Taipei's Transportation Department.

With the exception of three routes in Wulai District and four in Ruifang District, where fixed rates apply, fares for all rides will be calculated based on the meter.

For rides between central Wulai (Lansheng Bridge or main parking garage) and the Wulai Cable Car Station, Neidong Forest Recreation Area, and MRT Xindian Station, the fixed fares will be NT$340, NT$510, and NT$830, respectively.

Those fares are normally NT$285, NT$425, and NT$695.

Similarly, passengers taking a taxi between Ruifang Train Station and Jiufen, Jinguashi, Shifenliao, and Shuangxi will be charged NT$260, NT$340, NT$670, and NT$830, respectively, up from NT$220, NT$285, NT$560 and NT$695 outside the Lunar New Year holiday.

Those using taxis late at night (11 p.m.-6 a.m.) will be asked to pay an additional NT$20 fare per ride (both by the meter and for fixed fare rides) during the Lunar New Year holiday.

National freeway tolls will also be applicable, the department said.

No other supplementary fares will be allowed, the department said, and it urged passengers to request printed receipts displaying the journey's meter readings.

If passengers feel they have been overcharged, they should note the taxi's license number and the time and location of the ride, and file a complaint by dialing 1999 or sending an email to https://service.ntpc.gov.tw/contact/Index.action.

The department said unlicensed drivers or those who do not charge the fare shown on the meter could face fines ranging from NT$9,000 to NT$90,000.