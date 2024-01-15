Focus Taiwan App
01/15/2024 10:32 AM
Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan day after elections

@China Times: U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan immediately after elections

@Liberty Times: U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan, to meet with Tsai, Lai

@Economic Daily News: With Taiwan election outcome in line with predictions, investors expected to return to stock market

@Commercial Times: Hot money expected to return to stock market as uncertainties clear away

@Taipei Times: Taiwan's elections praised worldwide

Enditem/ASG

