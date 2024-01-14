To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) A Taipei resident was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing blank ballot papers on the day of Taiwan's presidential election, Songshan Precinct in Taipei City Police Department said in a statement.

According to Songshan Precinct, a call was received at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, about an incident at a polling station on Section 3 of Minquan East Road, in which 284 blank ballot papers were reportedly lost.

When voting ended at 4 p.m. and polling station staff started counting the votes, the blank ballot papers were reportedly in the station, Songshan Precinct said, adding that it was not until 5:20 p.m. that staff discovered the blank ballot papers were missing.

Police immediately sealed off the polling station after they arrived and started a search. Shortly thereafter, a paper bag containing the ballot papers was found on the fifth floor of the same building where the polling station was located, Songshan Precinct said.

After reviewing surveillance footage and questioning people over night, police identified the suspect as a 75-year-old man surnamed Kuo (郭), according to Songshan Precinct.

The precinct added that police officers arrested Kuo at his home on Fuxing North road Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that Kuo is deeply interested in politics, but his motive for stealing the blank ballot papers is not yet known, police said.

The case was then transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for further investigation on alleged violations of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act and the Criminal Code of the Republic of China, police added.