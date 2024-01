To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai Ching-te wins on small margin in presidential ballot numbers; DPP fails to claim majority in Legislative Yuan

@China Times: Lai Ching-te scores victory in presidential vote; 3 major parties fail to win majority in Legislative Yuan

@Liberty Times: Lai Ching-te wins presidential election; With China interference failing, DPP scores 3rd term

@Economic Daily News: Securing 5.58 million votes, Lai Ching-te wins presidential vote

@Commercial Times: Lai Ching-te wins 5.58 million votes in presidential election; DPP's failure to gain majority in Legislative Yuan poses new challenges

@Taipei Times: Lai leads DPP to historic third term

