ELECTION 2024/Several election law violations reported in Taiwan on polling day
Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) Several voters were reported to have breached election laws as of noon Saturday, during Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections, with actions such as tearing up their ballot papers, according to local government election officials.
In New Taipei, the most populous city in the country, the local election commission said a range of violations were reported at some of the 2,681 polling stations across the municipality.
A female voter in Xizhi District tore up her legislator ballot because it did not list any candidates that she favored, she told polling station workers, according to the New Taipei Election Commission.
In the city's Shulin District, a man was found to have taken a picture of the blank ballot with his mobile phone, while a male voter in Yonghe District was caught talking on his mobile phone inside the polling station, the agency said.
In Taoyuan's Pingzhen District, meanwhile, a woman tore up her presidential ballot, and when she was caught in the act, she said it was because the paper had ink stains, according to local police.
Another woman in the same district was caught taking pictures of her ballot sheets inside the voting booth, and she told police that she wanted to send the photos to her son.
In Tainan, southern Taiwan, a male voter in Annan District was reported for talking on his mobile phone inside a polling station.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the young daughter of a woman in Kaohsiung's Fongshan District had unintentionally torn up her ballot.
According to Taiwan's election laws, parents may bring children under the age of 6 into the polling stations.
Another woman in Kaohsiung damaged her ballot by tearing off the photo of the candidate she wanted to vote for, and she told the polling station workers that she was not sure how to cast her vote. She said she was born in China and was not familiar with Taiwan's election laws.
Under the law, voters who intentionally destroy ballot papers may be subject to a fine of NT$5,000 (US$160.79) to NT$50,000.
Taking mobile phones or any other photography equipment into a polling station can also result in a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$300,000.
A voter who displays their ballot after casting their vote may face a penalty of two years in prison or a fine of up to NT$200,000.
The violations and penalties are listed in the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act and the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act.
Local government officials said that the people who violated the laws on Saturday were all warned to desist and were reported to the relevant authorities. The consequences will be subsequently determined by the respective local government election committees, the officials said.
- Scholars predict rising China pressure, political gridlock after Taiwan electionThe victory of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday will likely bring increased pressure from China, as well as gridlock in ...01/14/2024 12:58 AM
- DPP wins presidency but loses majority in LegislatureTaiwanese voters on Saturday kept the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power for another four years but elected a new legislature that cost the DPP its absolute majority in ...01/14/2024 12:11 AM
- President-elect Lai Ching-te promises to maintain cross-strait status quoPresident-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday night he would commit to working to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and urged Beijing to change its approach towards ...01/14/2024 12:08 AM
- Politics
- Cross-Strait
MAC urges China to 'respect' Taiwan's election results01/14/2024 01:09 AM
- Cross-Strait
- Politics
DPP wins presidency but loses majority in Legislature01/14/2024 12:11 AM
- Cross-Strait
President-elect Lai Ching-te promises to maintain cross-strait status quo01/14/2024 12:08 AM