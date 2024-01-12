Ex-county councilor loses appeal against drug-trafficking life sentence

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Yunlin County Councilor Yen Hsu-mao (顏旭懋) has had a life sentence for trafficking 470 kilograms of methamphetamine into Taiwan upheld by the Supreme Court.

Per the Supreme Court's ruling, which is final and cannot be appealed, Yen must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Yen was handed a life sentence by the Taiwan High Court on Oct. 12, 2023, for recruiting people to transport the drugs into Taiwan, providing funding for the operation, deciding the amount of drugs to be brought in, contacting people to distribute the drugs in Taiwan, and deciding the price they would be sold for.

Yen was assisted by three accomplices -- Chuang Chi-yi (莊啟義), Huang Chih-sheng (黃志生) and Chen Yao-hua (陳耀華) -- who provided and helped operate fishing vessels to transport the drugs, court documents showed.

During the three months Yen's ring operated, it brought in roughly 470 kilograms of methamphetamine, which had a market value of over NT$350 million (US$11.24 million), according to the court.

After Yen appealed the verdict, the Kaohsiung Branch of the Taiwan High Court upheld his life sentence but decided not to confiscate NT$202.5 million believed to have been earned from selling the drugs.

Yen's party membership was revoked by the DPP on April 30, 2022, and he did not run for reelection as a county councilor in the year-end local elections in November of the same year.