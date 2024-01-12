Taiwan headline news
01/12/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Parties to hold rallies in Taipei, New Taipei on election eve
@China Times: U.S. to send high-level delegation to Taiwan after elections
@Liberty Times: At penultimate campaign rally, Lai pledges to protect country, people
@Economic Daily News: TAIEX rises on return of big investors, upturn of AI-related stocks
@Commercial Times: Taiwan's tax revenue hits record high in 2023
@Taipei Times: U.S. resolutions praise Taiwan's elections
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Politics
- Cross-Strait
MAC urges China to 'respect' Taiwan's election results01/14/2024 01:09 AM
- Cross-Strait
- Politics
DPP wins presidency but loses majority in Legislature01/14/2024 12:11 AM
- Cross-Strait
President-elect Lai Ching-te promises to maintain cross-strait status quo01/14/2024 12:08 AM