Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Parties to hold rallies in Taipei, New Taipei on election eve

@China Times: U.S. to send high-level delegation to Taiwan after elections

@Liberty Times: At penultimate campaign rally, Lai pledges to protect country, people

@Economic Daily News: TAIEX rises on return of big investors, upturn of AI-related stocks

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's tax revenue hits record high in 2023

@Taipei Times: U.S. resolutions praise Taiwan's elections

