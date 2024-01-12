Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

01/12/2024 10:12 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Parties to hold rallies in Taipei, New Taipei on election eve

@China Times: U.S. to send high-level delegation to Taiwan after elections

@Liberty Times: At penultimate campaign rally, Lai pledges to protect country, people

@Economic Daily News: TAIEX rises on return of big investors, upturn of AI-related stocks

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's tax revenue hits record high in 2023

@Taipei Times: U.S. resolutions praise Taiwan's elections

Enditem/pc

Related News
U.S. lawmakers introduce resolution commending Taiwan ahead of electionsTaiwan's tax revenue hits record high in 2023
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.194