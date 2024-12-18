Top tech, science official pledges to build 'Chip Team Taiwan'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) Taiwan's top official overseeing technology and science said Wednesday that the government would launch a key initiative aimed at fostering domestic production of drones and other advanced technologies.

At a news conference in Taipei, Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文), head of the National Science and Technology Council, said preparations for the "Chip Team Taiwan" initiative were underway and that more details would be unveiled in the next few months.

"From now on, we are building a Taiwan team," Wu told the news conference, adding that the initiative would bring together companies specializing in advanced IC design and chip manufacturing to support the system needs of Taiwanese firms developing drones.

Wu, who concurrently serves as the Cabinet's minister without portfolio, made the comments on the final day of the National Science and Technology Conference in Taipei.

While Taiwan has had a well-developed supply chain encompassing IC design, wafer manufacturing, testing and packaging, most of these products and services have been exported overseas, Wu said.

According to Wu, the planned initiative reflects the government's efforts to build up domestic markets for drones, robotics and communications satellites while reducing reliance on Chinese suppliers.

The three-day conference on Taiwan's technological development and tech-related policy was attended by government officials, industry representatives, and scholars.