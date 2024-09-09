To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Taiwan has earmarked NT$42.8 billion (US$1.33 billion) to procure an advanced electronic warfare (EW) suite known as the Viper Shield, which its military hopes to install in the F-16V fighter jets it has ordered from the United States, according to a Ministry of National Defense (MND) spending plan.

Under the plan, delivered to the Legislature by the MND on Aug. 30, the procurement package including munitions and ancillary systems has a time frame from 2022 to 2030.

However, the package did not appear in previous spending plans submitted by the MND for fiscal years 2022-2024, indicating it was likely funded by covert appropriations.

The ministry completed upgrading the 140 F-16A/Bs in active service to more advanced F-16Vs at the end of 2023, but the upgraded jets are fitted with AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods and MS-110 Multispectral Imagery System.

The Viper Shield, officially called the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 All-Digital Electronic Warfare Suite, is custom-designed to be "baseline" on next-generation F-16 aircraft and maximize their survivability to help them respond to modern threats, according to the website of the system's U.S.-based manufacturer L3Harris.

This Viper Shield will provide a "virtual electronic shield" around the aircraft, enabling jets to complete missions safely in increasingly complex battlespace scenarios, according to the site.

The system's advanced digital radar warning receiver (DRWR) technology integrates seamlessly with the F-16V's new APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to deliver greater situational awareness, according to the site.

In addition, it also enables enhanced system performance, a smaller form factor, reduced weight, and easier future upgrades, according to the site.

Currently, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Morocco, and Slovakia have also placed orders for the system for their fleets of F-16Vs.

Taiwan expects to take delivery of the first two of the 66 brand-new F-16Vs it has ordered from the U.S. at the end of this year.