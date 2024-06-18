Zeiss opens innovation hub in Taiwan, plans NT$10 billion investment

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 18 (CNA) Germany-based optics giant Zeiss on Tuesday inaugurated an innovation center in Taiwan, saying the company is planning to invest NT$10 billion (US$309 million) here over the next 10 years.

Speaking with reporters, Cheong Peng Tat (章平達), head of Zeiss Taiwan, said compared with other foreign tech companies, Zeiss had lagged in investing in Taiwan, but the company will use the innovation center as a good beginning to speed up its pace in its investment in the country.

Zeiss poured more than NT$300 million to build the innovation center, which is located in Hsinchu Science Park. The center has introduced Zeiss' advanced Crossbeam Laser Microscopy technology to serve its clients by shortening work time to only 30 minutes from 117 days in the traditional focused ion beam (FIB) technology.

Many semiconductor suppliers in Taiwan, including contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), are clients of Zeiss's and use the German company's services including surveying solutions.

Cheong said Zeiss has faith in Taiwan's industries and is planning the NT$10 billion over 10 years in the country.

Cheong said Zeiss started to invest in Taiwan in 2018 with a small workforce of only 121, and after years of expansion, the number has topped 400.

He said Zeiss Taiwan is expected to hire an additional 50 to 100 next year.

According to Cheong, Zeiss has a wide range of businesses in Taiwan, such as semiconductor solutions, medical technologies, microscopy solutions and industrial surveying.

In addition to Taiwan, Cheong said, Zeiss has innovation centers in South Korea, Germany and the United States.