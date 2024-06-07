Visitors at 2024 Computex up 70% from a year earlier: TAITRA
Taipei, June 7 (CNA) Attendance at the four-day Computex that ended Friday was 70 percent higher than in 2023, largely because of the show's theme and the many tech-stars who appeared, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).
In a statement, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said Friday that the annual trade show had 85,179 visitors and buyers over its four-day run, 70 percent more than last year.
Citing a forecast by market intelligence provider IDC, TAITRA said AI computers will amount to 60 percent of global computer shipments by 2027, and given that trend, the main theme of this year's show, "Connecting AI (artificial intelligence)," was a big hit.
Also sparking interest was the attendance of the most chief executive officers from information and communication technology companies in the show's history, all in Taiwan to deliver keynote speeches at the annual exhibition, TAITRA said.
The many visitors engaged with the show's 1,500 exhibitors, and they were mainly from the United States, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Hong Kong and China, TAITRA said.
