Taiwanese companies showcase drones, look to secure supply chain spot

San Diego, California, April 23 (CNA) A "Drone Taiwan" team of 78 people comprising government officials and representatives from 15 companies are exhibiting Taiwan's autonomous vehicles and related technology at XPONENTIAL 2024 in San Diego, California from Tuesday to Thursday.

Luo Zheng-fang (羅正方), chairperson of GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology Inc. and widely considered to be the "captain" of Drone Taiwan, told CNA Tuesday that Taiwan is seeking to secure a spot in the global drone supply chain, as democratic countries try to reduce dependence on China by building a "non-red supply chain."

At the expo, Taiwan is sending the message that its precision manufacturing, high-end chips, AI software skills and mass production are all "capable of enhancing the global drone community's competitiveness," Luo said.

In addition to GEOSAT, which boasts drone-related vertically integrated value-added services, the TAIWAN pavilion also features Thunder Tiger Group, which issued a news release Tuesday about displaying their multiple models ranging from air, to water and underwater vehicles for military and civilian use.

The XPONENTIAL exhibition held at the San Diego Convention Center attracts more than 7,500 of the world's top experts in autonomous technology from over 20 industries and 60 countries, according to its website.

(By Hans Lin and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW