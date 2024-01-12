To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Las Vegas, Jan. 11 (CNA) A Taiwan-based company is looking to make inroads into the United States baseball market with an easily accessible iPhone-based advanced data analysis application, following favorable reception at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The software, dubbed "b4-app," is a mobile application that can process multiple advanced baseball metrics and aims to help batters from around the world develop their game through a scientific approach, according to Keep Tossing Lab, the developer of the app.

In addition to providing data on launch angle and exit velocity, the app also offers insight into the biomechanics of a player's movements, Kuan Chung-chun (關仲鈞), CEO of the software start-up, told CNA Thursday (local time).

The app deploys artificial intelligence (AI) technology and high-speed photography to monitor the player's swing and track the user's daily progress, Kuan explained.

Automatically capturing a two-second video of a player's swing, the app ensures highly storage-efficient records and is user-friendly for individuals on their own.

The trajectory of swings is the next function under development, Kuan said.

Keep Tossing Lab CEO Kuan Chung-chun. CNA photo Jan. 12, 2024

Available on the App Store since December 2023, the app made its public debut at the three-day CES from Jan. 10-12 in Las Vegas, where the company's stand has seen an "extremely hot" reception over the past two days at the innovation exhibition, according to Kuan.

"Our four staffers took turns to manage the stand and rarely had time to rest," he said.

Among CES attendees were staffers from other companies who expressed interest in using the app to coach baseball teams in their local communities. "They said they would start using [the app] on weekends once they get home," Kuan said.

A baseball enthusiast himself, Kuan said he was motivated to innovate the app due to the difficulty an ordinary fan of the sport faces if he wants to better know his own metrics, including the generally high cost, the wide variety of information, and the complexity of hardware required to process different data.

Drawing on his background in the semiconductor industry and engineering business management, Kuan assembled a team and developed the app with recourse to AI and baseball experts, including former MLB pitcher Kuo Hong-chih (郭泓志).

Although it takes him about five minutes to explain the concepts of the data to people in Taiwan, Kuan said the U.S. public has good knowledge of the significance of such data, a phenomenon that highly boosted his faith in the project.

According to Kuan's research, about 16 million people play baseball in the U.S., of which 10 million own baseball equipment they can use in their backyard.

This makes the U.S. a priority target for the start-up, Kuan said, adding that the company will continue developing apps for golf and other sports.

The app is currently available in Chinese and English, and the company aims to proffer a Japanese interface in the second quarter of 2024 as it eyes the home market of the 2023 World Baseball Classic Champions, Kuan revealed.

A screenshot taken from the b4-app

Users can download the app for a free trial, allowing them to record 10 balls per day. However, Kuan mentioned that the quota for free users could change in the future, encouraging the public to give it a try as soon as possible.

For users seeking unlimited records, a monthly subscription-based service is available at the price of NT$290 (US$9.32) per month in Taiwan and US$15 per month in the U.S.