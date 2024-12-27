Whistleblower protection bill clears legislative floor

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislature passed a bill on Friday that will bolster protections for whistleblowers and is expected to represent a major step in safeguarding individuals who expose illegal activities in the public interest.

The legislation, which initially applies to whistleblowers of corruption and misconduct within the public sector and state-owned enterprises, includes a provision to consider applying the law to private-sector whistleblowers three years after enactment.

Under the act, public servants who unlawfully reveal a whistleblower's identity will face prison terms ranging from six months to five years and fines of up to NT$300,000 (US$9,140).

Non-public servants who commit similar offenses may be sentenced to up to one year in prison, fined up to NT$100,000, or both.

The law, which will take effect six months after its promulgation, also mandates that whistleblowers whose reports lead to the discovery of illegal activities be rewarded.

The bonus, determined by the responsible authority, must be no less than the fines imposed on the violator, according to the law.

The Ministry of Justice, designated as the competent authority, will form a seven-member whistleblower protection committee chaired by the Minister of Justice to oversee enforcement and related matters.