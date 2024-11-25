Smaller political parties tout role in boosting Taiwanese democracy

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) Several political figures and activists on Sunday touted the role of small political parties in boosting Taiwanese democracy, saying that the nation's two biggest political parties are unable to fully represent the diverse voices of the Taiwanese society.

The call was made at a press conference in Taipei marking the launch of a political pictorial titled "Who Can Represent Me" (誰能代表我), a special issue of the non-profit Chinese-language magazine "peoplefish poetry & life."

At the event, former Presidential Office spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka, a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said she believes society is currently anxious about "whether a third force still exists in Taiwan."

She was referring to the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), Taiwan's third largest political party, which plays a key role in the Legislature because neither of the two major parties -- the DPP and the Kuomintang (KMT) -- won an absolute majority in the legislative election in January.

However, TPP founder and Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has been detained since September on suspicion of accepting bribes from real estate developers during his tenure as Taipei mayor from 2018 to 2022.

Kolas said that the new political pictorial with its satirical style aims to explore issues of broad political concern in Taiwan, as well as the possibility of other smaller parties' winning seats in the Legislative Yuan. She was responsible for planning the special issue.

Other attendees at the launch event included New Power Party Chairperson Claire Wang (王婉諭), Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Wang Sing-huan (王興煥), and Sedai Society convener Jou Yi-cheng (周奕成), as well as officials from the Green Party, the Social Democratic Party, and the Taiwan Obasan Political Equality Party.

Claire Wang said she looks forward to seeing more diverse representation by multiple parties in the Legislative Yuan, because no single party can represent all the people in Taiwan.

She said the Legislature needs different parties with different values and ideals to speak for different people and scrutinize government budgets more effectively.

Jou, a former DPP member who launched the now-disbanded Third Society Party in 2007, said Taiwan needs a "third social force."

Such a force should exist not because society hates the DPP or the KMT, but because it dislikes negative political mobilization, he said. "Taiwan should have a united strength," which can help forge consensus on political issues in society, he said.

Prior to the news event, when asked by reporters whether she remained a DPP member and whether she would align with other small parties, Kolas replied "yes" but stressed that she has always believed in democracy, progress, freedom and human rights.

She said she had hoped to be able to jointly plan the special edition with KMT officials as part of efforts to reflect Taiwan's diverse voices, but the KMT did not participate.