NSB major general impeached for indecent assault

Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) All 13 Control Yuan members unanimously voted to impeach National Security Bureau (NSB) Major General Hsieh Ching-hua (謝靜華) for indecently assaulting a woman in February.

The case will now be handed to the Disciplinary Court for trial, according to a press statement released by the Control Yuan on Thursday.

The government watchdog said that Hsieh was found to have forcibly kissed a woman on the sidewalk. The scene was caught on camera and revealed by the press.

The watchdog noted that Hsieh had consumed alcohol before the incident.

The statement added that Hsieh lied during the NSB investigation, which led to the agency providing false information to the public.

The Control Yuan said Hsieh's behavior violated the victim and damaged the reputation of NSB special agents.

The statement noted that NSB personnel faced higher scrutiny and were held to higher standards than other public servants due to the nature of the agency's national intelligence work.

Meanwhile, the NSB said in a statement that it would respect the conclusions reached by the Control Yuan and cooperate with the subsequent Disciplinary Court trial.

The bureau also pledged to boost the training its personnel undergo and said that any misconduct would be handled appropriately.