America First, containing China focuses of Trump's new gov't: NSB chief

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's top intelligence chief on Thursday said he believed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is appointing key posts in his administration based on the principles of "America First" and "containing China."

Without commenting on specifics, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) said the appointments of the senior national defense and diplomacy officials by Trump so far seemed to have been based on these two principles.

On containing China, the NSB believed that the incoming Trump administration could propose a comprehensive strategy targeting Beijing spanning from geopolitics, economic decoupling, supply chain security and export restrictions, Tsai said on the sidelines of a legislative session in Taipei.

On Taiwan-U.S. relations under Trump's second presidency, Tsai said Taiwan will maximize the shared interests between both countries to continue promoting strategic cooperation.

The main goal for Taipei would be showing Washington and the international community that it is an indispensable partner in terms of economics, trade and security -- and not someone that does nothing and "enjoys the fruits of other's labor," Tsai added.

He also noted that the Taiwanese and U.S. governments have enjoyed solid collaboration for decades.

The Taiwanese government has expressed gratitude to outgoing President Joe Biden for his support over the past four years and is looking forward to working with Trump over the next four years, Tsai said.

Some of the top positions in Trump's incoming administration will be filled by figures known for their hawkish views on China, signaling a tough line on Beijing in areas ranging from national security to trade.

Trump has nominated Senator Marco Rubio as his secretary of state and has picked Congressman Mike Waltz, a retired Green Beret and a known China hawk, to be his national security adviser.

Rubio is noted for his hardline policies on China and Iran. He has also proposed a number of Taiwan-friendly bills over the years.