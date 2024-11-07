APEC envoy to highlight Taiwan's contributions: President Lai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 7 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday said Taiwan's envoy to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit should emphasize the country's "positive contributions" in AI and health, and commitment to continuing those efforts.

At a news conference at the Presidential Office, Lai laid out the tasks he anticipated the Taiwanese delegation, led by APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i (林信義), undertaking during the regional trade bloc's Economic Leaders' Week slated for Nov. 10-16 in Lima, Peru.

The delegation should aim to "promote Taiwan's positive contributions to APEC," highlighting the country's achievements in and contributions to artificial intelligence (AI), health and other fields over the years, Lai said.

At the same time, Taiwan supports "a fairer and more inclusive international trade order," Lai said, adding that the delegation should also express the country's "strong willingness" to work with APEC partners to promote the development of digital trade.

"I believe that Lin, with his professional skills and extensive experience, will be able to effectively convey Taiwan's voice and perspectives to the other APEC economies," the president added.

President Lai Ching-te (sixth left) poses for a group picture with Lin Hsin-i (sixth right) and other delegation members to this year's APEC summit. CNA photo Nov. 7, 2024

Lin -- the chair of Taiwania Capital Management Corp., a government-funded venture capital firm, and a senior adviser to the president -- will attend the APEC summit on behalf of Taiwan for the second time.

The 77-year-old businessperson previously served the same role in 2005 under former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Lin served as economics minister from 2000 and 2002 and vice premier between 2002 and 2004 during Chen's administration.

In his remarks, Lin said he would strive to fulfill the tasks entrusted by Lai and look for opportunities to have meetings or exchanges with other APEC leaders on the sidelines.

There have been challenges and opportunities for Taiwan given the current volatile global economic and geopolitical situations, Lin said, adding that the delegation would showcase Taiwan as "a reliable member of the international community" and seek more support for the country.

Lin will be joined by other members of the delegation, including National Development Council head Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清) and Taiwan's top trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮).

Many heads of government, including the United States and China, are expected to attend APEC's Economic Leaders' Meeting and hold talks on the sidelines next week.

Taiwan, which joined APEC in 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei," has sent special envoys in its presidents' stead to the APEC summits over the years due to pressure from China.