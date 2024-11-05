Taiwan, Idaho sign MOU to celebrate 40-year relationship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) Taiwan and the U.S. state of Idaho on Tuesday signed a pact to mark the 40th anniversary of their sister state relationship, with the two governments pledging to continue to enhance future cooperation on all fronts.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), which also reaffirms a "commitment to future cooperation between Taiwan and the state of Idaho," was signed by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Idaho Governor Brad Little at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei.

"I'm excited about the future as we execute this MOU, which will strengthen our partnership for generations to come," Little said during the signing ceremony.

Little called this MOU signing "a historic event."

"I'm incredibly proud of reaching the 40-year milestone in the sister state relationship... This achievement reflects our dedication and hard work over the years and signifies a positive relationship built between Idaho and Taiwan," he said.

In his remarks, Lin welcomed Little on his third visit to the country since assuming the governor post in 2019.

The minister said Idaho opened its trade office in Taiwan in 1988, and bilateral trade has since been robust, with Taiwan being Idaho's second-largest trading partner for eight consecutive years.

Taiwan is also Idaho's largest semiconductor trading partner globally, accounting for 40 percent of total bilateral trade, he said.

Aside from trade relations, Taiwan and Idaho signed a driver's license reciprocity agreement in 2014 and a Memorandum of Education Cooperation in 2018, he said.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that lie before us. We share a common goal of deepening cooperation in trade, education, and culture," Lin said. "Through our joint efforts, we will build a resilient future for generations to come."

In Taiwan from Sunday through Wednesday, Little is heading a trade mission consisting of 60 delegates from 19 Idaho companies and organizations involved in the advanced manufacturing, energy, food and agriculture, higher education, and semiconductor sectors.

Earlier Tuesday, Little and his delegation also met with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in the Presidential Office.

Hsiao told the governor that Idaho's office in Taiwan has been around for many years, expressing the hope that this will mark the beginning of a new chapter that will lead to an ongoing solid relationship for another 40 years.

According to a press release issued by the Idaho state government, the visit to Taiwan is part of a larger trade mission to East Asia that will also take the governor to Japan.