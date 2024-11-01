EU warns of China aggression against Taiwan, calls for Indo-Pacific contingency

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The European Union (EU) has warned of the "staggering" impact on its member states of potential Chinese aggression against Taiwan, calling for the bloc to adopt "a major contingency in the Indo-Pacific."

A report issued on Wednesday by the European Commission, the EU's executive body, noted Beijing's "long-held ambitions to take over Taiwan" and warned that the "potential economic and security impact of Chinese aggression against Taiwan or in the South China Sea would be staggering for Europe and the world."

The report raised concerns over Beijing's gray-zone tactics -- coercive actions that stop short of war -- through measures such as seizing Taiwan's outlying islands, restricting maritime traffic to and from the country under the guise of shipment inspections, or launching a full blockade of Taiwan.

These scenarios may cause "severe disruption in [the EU's] critical sectors," given the bloc's deep economic ties with China and dependency on Taiwan's supply of advanced semiconductors, the report said.

Beyond its agenda on Taiwan, the report continued, China's "coercive foreign and security policies" toward its neighboring countries, including India, the Philippines and Vietnam, are "undermining regional stability."

The report then called on the EU to "strive to prepare for, but also to prevent, a major contingency in the Indo-Pacific" by working closely with its partners in the region.

The report also encouraged cooperation between the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on coordinating actions and exchanging information in light of China's continued assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine and the strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

"The security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic region are closely interconnected with those of the Indo-Pacific," said the report authored by former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who currently serves as a special adviser to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The report, "Safer Together: Strengthening Europe's Civilian and Military Preparedness and Readiness," assesses the geopolitical challenges facing the EU and presents recommendations to decision-makers in all the bloc's institutions and member states for the period 2024-2029.

In a press release issued on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it sincerely welcomed the EU's emphasis on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and across the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan will continue to work with the EU and other like-minded democratic partners to defend the rule-based international order and contribute to regional and global stability, MOFA added.