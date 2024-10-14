Lai names National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra director as new envoy to Austria
Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday named National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) Director Liu Suan-yung (劉玄詠) as the country's new representative to Austria.
Liu is a renowned trombonist and conductor. After graduating from National Taipei University of Education Department of Music, he studied at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna and became the first Taiwanese recipient of a trombone diploma from that university in 1991.
After returning to Taiwan, Liu served as curator of the National Changhua Living Arts Center, and as the principal trombonist and later deputy director of the NTSO.
He has since twice served as NTSO director, first from 2008 to 2011 and since 2016.
Founded in 1945, Taichung-based NTSO is the oldest symphony orchestra in Taiwan.
Liu will replace Taiwan's outgoing representative to Austria Katharine Chang (張小月), who assumed the post in Vienna in July 2020, according to a presidential order released Monday.
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan political parties slam Chinese military drills10/14/2024 06:05 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market10/14/2024 04:19 PM
- Politics
- Politics
Congress' tough stance on Beijing to continue: Ex-AIT director10/14/2024 03:18 PM
- Cross-Strait
4 Chinese coast guard ships expelled as PLA conducts drills near Taiwan10/14/2024 02:58 PM