Lai names National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra director as new envoy to Austria

Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday named National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) Director Liu Suan-yung (劉玄詠) as the country's new representative to Austria.

Liu is a renowned trombonist and conductor. After graduating from National Taipei University of Education Department of Music, he studied at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna and became the first Taiwanese recipient of a trombone diploma from that university in 1991.

After returning to Taiwan, Liu served as curator of the National Changhua Living Arts Center, and as the principal trombonist and later deputy director of the NTSO.

He has since twice served as NTSO director, first from 2008 to 2011 and since 2016.

Founded in 1945, Taichung-based NTSO is the oldest symphony orchestra in Taiwan.

Liu will replace Taiwan's outgoing representative to Austria Katharine Chang (張小月), who assumed the post in Vienna in July 2020, according to a presidential order released Monday.