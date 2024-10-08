Tsai Ing-wen's last asset declaration from time as president published

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) cash holdings increased by NT$40.47 million (US$1.26 million) between November 2023 and when she left office on May 20, according to an asset declaration report published by the Control Yuan on Tuesday.

In her declaration dated May 20, Tsai had NT$103.45 million in her bank accounts, up from NT$62.98 million declared in her previous filing six months prior.

The increase appeared to stem mainly from the sale of a property on Yanshou Street in Taipei's Songshan District in February, which was previously held in trust.

Under Taiwanese law, public servants must submit asset declarations annually, as well as within three months of taking office and again within two months of leaving office.

The declarations are collected and published by the Control Yuan, Taiwan's top government watchdog.

Tsai also declared ownership of land in Taipei's Wenshan, Neihu, Zhongshan, Shilin, Songshan and Daan districts and New Taipei's Banqiao and Yonghe districts, the report showed.

As with her previous declaration, Tsai reported owning securities worth NT$4.13 million and investments worth NT$1.1 million in Tong Dao Co., a company owned by her family.

Tsai also rented out land to Tong Dao for NT$90,000 per month, according to the report.

As for the presidential election subsidy, an amount based on the number of votes Tsai received in the 2020 presidential election, Tsai said she had delegated management of the funds to a law firm.

Tsai wrote in the declaration that those funds had been used for covering campaign expenses, donating to her foundation, philanthropy activities, and other work needs.