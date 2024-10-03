DPP lawmaker Huang Jie included in Time's 2024 emerging leaders list

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Jie (黃捷) landed a spot on Time magazine's annual "100 Next" list which honors 100 emerging leaders around the world.

The American magazine revealed the 2024 Time100 Next list on Wednesday (U.S. time), featuring many LGBTQ+ stars who it said are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

At the age of 31, Huang was described in the Time article accompanying Huang's introduction written by Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) as the youngest member of Taiwan's Legislature who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community and has spoken out for underrepresented groups.

"Having begun her political career in the Kaohsiung city council, she has gone on to work on a diverse range of issues, including gender equality, transportation infrastructure, parliamentary diplomacy, and international human-rights advocacy," Hsiao wrote in the article.

"Passionate about human rights and the advancement of public good, she exemplifies the spirit of civic participation among Taiwan's younger generation," Hsiao said.

"Her efforts to engage voters and energetic calls for action signify that democracy has become a part of daily life in Taiwan -- it's as natural as the air we breathe," Hsiao added.

Time published its first 100 rising stars list in 2019. Released every year since, it recognizes young leaders in the categories of Artists, Phenoms, Advocates, Leaders and Innovators.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) featured on last year's list. Former Kuomintang Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) appeared in 2021 and Enoch Wu (吳怡農), the founder of Forward Alliance, a Taiwanese non-governmental organization, was in the 2022 version.

The magazine has scheduled an event in New York on Oct. 9, where the Time 100 Next honorees will gather.