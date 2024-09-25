Allies call for Taiwan's inclusion in U.N. system

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, Sept. 24 (CNA) Four diplomatic allies of Taiwan have urged that the United Nations include the country in its system during the just-concluded U.N. Summit of the Future held during the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, and Paraguay President Santiago Peña all called for Taiwan's participation in the U.N. system at the inaugural Summit of the Future held Sept. 22-23, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In her address, Heine highlighted Taiwan's role as a "key partner" to the Marshall Islands.

"Taiwan's important partnership deserves appropriate recognition. If we are to truly 'leave no one behind,' then Taiwan deserves meaningful and enhanced participation in the U.N. system," she said.

Whipps, Jr. said that Taiwan's absence from the international organization and its specialized agencies was "ironic" given that this year's U.N. General Assembly theme is "Leaving no one behind."

He also said that Taiwan's absence from the U.N. was due to a "misinterpretation" of U.N. resolution 2758.

Resolution 2758 was adopted by the 26th U.N. General Assembly in 1971 to address the issue of China's representation at the world body.

It resulted in Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), losing its seat at the U.N. to the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Taiwan has since been excluded from participating in the international organization and its affiliates.

In his Summit of the Future speech, Dlamini said Taiwan "contributes significantly to global public health, economic development and technological innovation" and called for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in international organizations."

Peña, meanwhile, said Paraguay was "convinced that the future should be one of peace, taking us further from violence and conquest."

"In a phrase, 'might does not make right.' For this reason, we defend countries like Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, that have a right to be respected and treated with dignity."

The inaugural summit came at the start of the U.N. General Assembly's "High-level Week" in New York.

The summit endorsed a so-called Pact for the Future, a sweeping document intended to make the U.N. system fit for the needs of the 21st century.

Among other ambitions, the pact includes commitments to reform the global financial architecture, adapt the U.N. to new security threats, advance sustainable development, harness digital technologies, and address the needs of youth and future generations.

The 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly commenced at U.N. Headquarters in New York on Sept. 10, with the General Debate to be held Sept. 24-28 and Sept. 30.