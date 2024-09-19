Cabinet greenlights amendments to halve amusement taxes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The Cabinet on Thursday passed an amendment to the Amusement Tax Act that will reduce tax rates on most entertainment activities by at least half, with the exception of golf.

Amusement taxes are levied on tickets sold or fees charged by amusement facilities or activities and collected by local governments, with the Amusement Tax Act stipulating the maximum tax rates for such prices or fees.

Under the amendment, the maximum tax rate for cinema will be reduced to no more than 15 percent, down from 30 percent for films in languages native to Taiwan and 60 percent for other films.

For professional singing, story-telling, dancing, circus, magic, acrobatic shows, and night club performances, the highest tax rate will be lowered from no higher than 30 percent to 15 percent; for drama and musical performances and amateur singing and dancing, the maximum rate is lowered from 5 percent to 2 percent.

Skill competitions and contests will be taxed no more than 5 percent -- down from 10 percent, dance halls taxed a maximum of 50 percent, down from 100 percent, and other places that provide facilities for the recreation or entertainment of others no more than 25 percent, down from 50 percent.

Pool halls and bowling alleys will no longer be taxed by the amusement tax under the amendment.

Only golf courses will maintain their maximum tax rates of 20 percent.

The amendment will also authorize local governments to suspend levies on some of the categories specified above, according to industry developments, policies and financial conditions.

The goal of the amendment is to assist local governments to develop local cultural events and competitions, boost regional economic development and retain financial autonomy for local governments, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

However, when a local government seeks to suspend the levying of an amusement tax category, the suspension needs to have a clear period of execution, be passed by the local council and reported to the MOF.

Asked whether ticket prices or activity fees will drop after the tax rate reductions, Deputy Financial Minister Lee Ching-hua (李慶華) said he hopes local governments would communicate with local entertainment industries to lower prices and fees for consumers as they see fit.

However, he pointed out that entertainment prices are still mainly determined by the market.

After being approved by the Cabinet, the amendment will be sent to the Legislature for review before becoming law.