German defense minister confirms Taiwan Strait transit by naval vessels

09/13/2024 06:21 PM
German frigate Baden-Württemberg. Photo courtesy of Ein Dahmer, via Wikimedia Commons
Berlin/Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The German frigate Baden-Württemberg and supply ship Frankfurt am Main are on their way to Jakarta, Indonesia via the Taiwan Strait, the defense minister of Germany said in Berlin Friday.

Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius confirmed the transit during a press conference he held jointly with his Lithuanian counterpart, saying that the two naval vessels were approaching the Taiwan Strait.

"International waters are international waters" and the transit of the Taiwan Strait complies with international laws, Pistorius said.

The transit is being made because the German vessels see it as the shortest and safest route under the weather conditions, the minister added.

The transit was first reported by the German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel on Sept. 7.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded by calling such transits "provoke and endanger China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation.'"

Meanwhile, in Taipei on Friday afternoon, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that its armed forces closely monitored activities in the air and water around Taiwan when the transit took place that morning.

(By Lin Shan-yin and Kay Liu)

Enditem/ASG

