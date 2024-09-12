Ex-U.S. envoy to U.N. urges Taiwan to make 'historic defense investments'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) A visiting former United States ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday called on Taiwan to make "historic defense investments" to deter the People's Republic of China (PRC) from invading.

Kelly Craft, who served as the 30th U.S. permanent representative to the U.N. from 2019 to 2021 during the Donald Trump administration, made the remarks during an international security conference in Taipei.

In her keynote address, the Republican party member said she believes Trump will win the November U.S. presidential race. Once he returns to the White House, she noted, "Trump is going to expect some things from our friends and allies across the world, particularly friends like Taiwan, who are under threat."

"He will expect you to carry your weight as a security partner," Craft said.

The former American diplomat noted that Taiwan, particularly given its wealth, is not spending enough on its self-defense.

Craft said that Taiwan will spend nearly US$20 billion on defense next year, or around 2.4 percent of its GDP. "By contrast, China will spend US$230 billion, more than 10 times that."

"In the face of this threat, Taiwan must do more for its own self-defense," she noted.

Kelly Craft (center), Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (left) and INSDR Chairman Huoh Shoou-yeh (right) pose for a group photo during the event held on Thursday. CNA photo Sept. 12, 2024

Taking the example of Poland, the ex-envoy said, like Taiwan, the European country used to spend about 2.4 percent of its GDP on defense. However, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland has doubled its defense investments.

This year, Poland is spending more than 4 percent of its GDP on defense. And next year, it will spend 5 percent, according to Craft.

"This is the model for Taiwan. You must become Poland of the Pacific, a nation that, while deepening its defense ties with America, is simultaneously building itself into an unquestionable military power no nation would dare threaten."

Specifically, Craft said Taiwan needs to invest more in anti-ship missiles, mobile ground-based air defense capabilities, smart mines, anti-aircraft guns, mobile cruise missile launchers, and unmanned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, to boost the island's overall asymmetric capabilities.

She also highlighted that Taiwan's standing military consists of just 190,000 troops, less than one-tenth of China's standing military, and that only around 300,000 of the total 2 million reservists undergo yearly training.

Craft noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has declared that resolving the Taiwan question and realizing "China's complete reunification" is a historic mission and unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

"Sending a message that you will not be deterred by their threats will require historic defense investments."

"Investments that will not only increase Taiwan's military capabilities but demonstrate your commitment and willingness to sacrifice to defend your freedom and way of life. If you do your part, and I believe America will do its part as well, together we will make certain there will be no zero-day in Taiwan."

By zero-day, Craft was referring to a Taiwanese TV series "Zero Day" (零日攻擊), which depicts an invasion of Taiwan by Chinese military forces, that is set to air in 2025.

CNA photo Sept. 12, 2024

Craft is known as one of the most Taiwan-friendly American politicians. In 2020 she met with Taiwan's representative to New York James Lee (李光章) in a rare meeting between a Taiwanese diplomat and an American U.N. envoy.

She also regularly speaks out publicly in favor of Taiwan and is known for her Twitter photographs featuring a stuffed Formosan black bear. The toy is a gift from the then Taiwanese representative to the U.S. and now Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and a symbol of U.S.-Taiwan friendship. She has also taken the bear to the U.N. General Assembly Hall.

Craft delivered the address during the 2024 Taipei Security Dialogue organized by the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

Taiwan will spend NT$647 billion (US$20.24 billion) on its defense in 2025, representing 2.45 percent of the country's GDP, according to a central government budget proposal approved by the Cabinet last month.

Taiwan's defense budgets in 2023 and 2024 were NT$580.3 billion and NT$606.8 billion, respectively. Both comprised around 2.5 percent of the country's GDP.

President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has pledged to gradually increase the nation's defense spending to 3 percent of GDP during his term.