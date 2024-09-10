Harbor acceptance test of indigenous sub under 60 percent complete: Navy

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The harbor acceptance test (HAT) of the indigenous defense submarine (IDS) prototype, the Narwhal, is 50-60 percent complete, and work to test and improve the vessel remains on schedule despite recent setbacks, Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Chiu Chun-jung (邱俊榮) said Tuesday.

Chiu made the remarks at a Ministry of National Defense news conference in response to a media request for comment on recent news reports that the Narwhal had failed more than 70 categories in the HAT, which must be completed before a sea acceptance test (SAT) for the vessel can commence.

Chiu rejected the reports, saying that the actual number is "more than 10 categories."

He added that progress on testing and improving the Narwhal is "on schedule."

The Navy expects to take delivery of the Narwhal in November 2025, he said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan plans to build new port facilities to station its fleet of IDS at Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung and Suao Naval Base in Yilan County, a source in the Navy said.

The facilities will be used to recharge and refuel the diesel-electric IDS, the source added.

The funding for the planned facilities is included in the budget earmarked for phase three of the IDS program, which has a total cost of NT$284 billion (US$8.82 billion), the source told CNA.

The sites were selected because they are the two largest military ports in Taiwan, the source added.