Indiana becomes latest U.S. state to open government office in Taiwan

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The U.S. state of Indiana has opened a representative office in Taiwan, meaning nearly half of all American state governments now have a presence in the country.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. office in Taipei opened last week during Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg's visit to Taiwan, said Wang Liang-yu (王良玉), director-general of the Department of North American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Wang told reporters that 23 American state governments and the U.S. territory of Guam now all have separate offices in Taiwan.

Wang Liang-yu, director-general of the Department of North American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. CNA photo Sept. 10, 2024

Indiana's office opening last week continues a significant trend of U.S. states and territories opening offices in Taiwan in the past few years.

In 2021, only six U.S. states had offices in Taiwan. The number of offices has quadrupled since then.

According to Wang, the rapid rise in the number of U.S. state government offices in Taiwan over the past few years reflects "the need for U.S. states to strengthen supply chains for key defense and high-tech industries."

Wang also said the offices have additionally "helped create economic and trade cooperation and two-way investment opportunities" between both countries at sub-national level.

Indiana and Taiwan established sister-state relations in 1979, with Indiana being the first U.S. state to do so.

During Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's visit to Taiwan in 2022, a memorandum of understanding was signed to enhance bilateral trade and foster collaboration in science, technology, academia and talent acquisition, according to MOFA.

Taiwan is currently Indiana's fourth-largest trading partner in Asia.