Taiwan determined to defend itself against China: DPP official

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Sept. 3 (CNA) Taiwan is determined to defend itself against China, the secretary-general of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) told an American audience on Tuesday.

"Taiwan's will to defend itself, as well as our investments in national security, continue to grow stronger," said Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) at the public seminar hosted by the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, D.C.

"We have the ideal of pursuing peace, but we must not have illusions about China," Lin said, addressing the audience in English.

"China's intention to seize Taiwan has never changed depending on which party is in power in Taiwan," Lin said.

According to Lin, Beijing has only adjusted its approach from using "shells and missiles" during Chen Shui-bian's (陳水扁) presidency, "money" during Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) presidency, and "shells, missiles, silver bullets, and cognitive warfare" during Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) presidency.

"Now, under President Lai, China is using all of the above as well as disinformation and legal battles in an attempt to disrupt and infiltrate Taiwanese society," the DPP official said.

Lin emphasized Taiwan's commitment to defense, noting that Taiwan's defense budget has increased 70 percent from NT$358 billion (US$11.14 million) to NT$607 billion over the past eight years of DPP rule.

After coming to power in 2016, former President Tsai Ing-wen promoted military reform and "domestic production of aircraft and ships," and incumbent President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is "committed to continuing these policies," Lin said.

In addition, Lin told the audience that "compulsory military service in Taiwan has been restored to one year starting this year." From around 2013 to 2023, all eligible male citizens were required to complete four months of military service.

"More than 83 percent of our citizens" agreed with the policy of extending military service, Lin said. "Even among young people aged 18 to 29 who may be directly affected, more than 70 percent support the decision."

On the question of whether Taiwan should increase its defense budget to 3-5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Lin said that such suggestions should more clearly point out whether the additional spending would be expected to be directed at more expensive and superior weaponry or other items.

Elbridge Colby, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, had written an article in May suggesting Taiwan raise its defense budget to 5 percent from the current 2.5 percent.

Lin emphasized that Taiwan has three main defense strategies: asymmetric warfare capabilities, whole-of-society defense resilience, and deterrence.

These strategies do not necessarily depend on the amount of money spent, but rather in their effectiveness, he said.

Lin is currently on a 13-day visit to the U.S., which began on Aug. 31. After visiting Washington, D.C., he will also stop at Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

According to its website, the Global Taiwan Institute is a nonprofit organization that aims to "raise awareness, deepen affinity, and create opportunities for strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and the international community."