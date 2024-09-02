DPP official addresses overseas Taiwanese group in New York
New York, Sept. 1 (CNA) Taiwan faces a choice not between the United States and China, but whether to align itself with democracy against authoritarianism, DPP Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) told an expatriate group in New York Sunday.
"There is no such question for Taiwan as to whether it should be pro-China or pro-U.S. ... The answer is clear: Taiwan must choose to side with like-minded democratic states," Lin said when giving a speech on Taiwan's politics and the global situation at the nonprofit Taiwan Center.
Amid tumultuous U.S.-China relations, Taiwan is playing an increasingly important role in global politics and the regional economy, Lin said, suggesting that Washington and Taipei should work together to invest in other countries.
Lin said that Taiwan's special municipalities should seek out exchanges with state governments or legislatures in the U.S. to further cement ties.
As many young people in Taiwan are engaged in politics, young Taiwanese city or county councilors should also look to build long-term relationships with state legislators in the U.S., Lin added.
On the other hand, the DPP also organizes summer camps in Taiwan welcoming overseas youths to visit and gain a better understanding of the country, he said.
Lin is currently on a 13-day U.S. visit on behalf of of President and DPP Chairman Lai Ching-te (賴清德).
He will proceed next to Washington, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles to meet with Taiwanese expatriates and inspect oversees DPP chapters.
