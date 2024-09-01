Taiwan top NSC official links Indo-Pacific, European security in speech

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 1 (CNA) Taiwan's National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general highlighted the correlation between Europe's prosperity and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region in a public address he gave in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

"Your future is our future, and our future is your future," Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said at an international forum organized by the Slovakia-based non-governmental organization (NGO), GLOBSEC, in Prague.

Wu said that in the face of China's all-out warfare, "Taiwan's understanding of the Chinese Communist regime, as well as Taiwan's experience in tackling Chinese malign influence, is of great value to all."

Taiwan's lone effort, however, is not enough as Europe holds the key "to building integrated deterrence against the PRC," he continued.

Many European countries have already carried out measures to improve investment or merger screenings involving China, passed laws on securing critical minerals for strategic sectors, and taken steps to expose China's industrial spies capable of intellectual property theft and reverse engineering, according to Wu.

The European Union also developed anti-economic coercion instruments as a countermeasure to PRC economic coercion, he added.

In contrast to the People's Republic of China (PRC), Taiwan has been a reliable and like-minded partner to Europe, Wu argued, adding that Taiwan also received "unanimous support from the European Parliament last December for a resolution on deepening EU-Taiwan bilateral trade and investment relations."

Taiwan is committed to enhancing cooperation with European countries in areas such as supply chain resilience, countering economic coercion, and economic security, the NSC official said.

In closing his address, Wu highlighted the fact that the Indo-Pacific is a "consequential region for the world's future. And this is a consequential moment for us all."

Taiwan's National Security Council secretary-general Joseph Wu (fourth left) meets with European officials in the Czech Republic on Saturday at an international forum organized by GLOBSEC. Photo courtesy of the National Security Council

"While war is neither imminent nor inevitable, democratic unity and tenacity are closely monitored by the revisionist and adventurist PRC.

"European countries must put a price tag on aggression against Taiwan. Only a prosperous Taiwan can ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific, and only a prosperous Indo-Pacific can ensure a prosperous Europe," he underscored.

"Ladies and gentlemen, your future is our future. And our future is your future," he concluded.

Wu's address was made during the ongoing 19th edition of the GLOBSEC Forum, being held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 in Prague, Czechia.

This marks the second time Wu has spoken publicly at the annual forum. The last time was in 2021 as then-foreign minister of Taiwan.

According to the event organizers, the GLOBSEC Forum aims to underscore Central and Eastern Europe's growing significance in upholding global stability. This year, more than 1,500 participants, including leaders from government, business, academia and NGOs, from over 70 countries attended the event.