Cabinet mulling 'ideal' and 'feasible' carbon reduction measures: vice premier

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 31 (CNA) The Cabinet is working on developing more ambitious carbon reduction measures that are both "ideal" and "feasible," Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) has said during a recent television interview.

In the interview broadcast on Saturday, Cheng acknowledged the need for the government to do more to reduce carbon emissions in Taiwan, noting that it was part of the conclusions reached during a recent meeting of the Presidential Office's climate change committee.

She was referring to the National Climate Change Committee, which is headed by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and includes members from government agencies, businesses, academia and civil society groups.

Members of the committee, which convened for the first time on Aug. 8, pointed out that there must be more ambitious measures to reduce carbon emissions and develop alternative energy, Cheng said.

Cheng added that with that in mind, the Cabinet was working with different government agencies to come up with "ideal" and yet "feasible" carbon reduction measures, without elaborating.

According to worldometer, Taiwan emitted 275,573,980 tons of fossil CO2 emissions in 2022. Although emissions decreased by 4.52 percent over the previous year, this still amounted to 11.7 tons per person per year, making Taiwan one of the top per capita polluters in the world.

In East Asia, Taiwan ranked behind Japan, China and South Korea in terms of CO2 emissions per capita, worldometer data showed.

With the country falling short of its carbon reduction goals, government officials have recently signaled Taiwan should adopt more carbon reduction measures.

In a radio interview in mid-August, Minister of Environment Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said the government was drafting a "clearer, more pragmatic [and] achievable pathway" to reach its net-zero goal and was aiming for a more ambitious emissions reduction target.

According to the targets set by the government, Taiwan should reduce net emissions by 10 percent by 2025 and by 23 percent to 25 percent by 2030, compared to the baseline year of 2005.

The latest report released by the Ministry of Environment in June indicated Taiwan had net emissions of 264.13 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) in 2022, representing a decrease of 1.77 percent from the baseline year of 2005.

Net emissions of 264.13 million MTCO2e were calculated by taking total emissions of 285.97 million MTCO2e and deducting the carbon sink of 21.83 million MTCO2e, according to the ministry.

Cheng also said during the interview that the Cabinet was preparing to set up a platform to disclose information on different energy sources being developed in Taiwan, in line with another conclusion the Presidential Office committee had in the meeting earlier this month.

The purpose for the planned platform is to encourage public discussions on Taiwan's energy transition, Xavier Chang (張惇涵), deputy secretary-general to the President, said at that time.

According to Cheng, goals and targets set by the climate change committee will be handed over to the Cabinet for further planning and execution.